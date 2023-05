Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Rise'n Roll Bakery named America's Greatest Donuts: https://bit.ly/3MXT3y1

More than 40 dogs rescued from suspected Crown Point puppy mill, sheriff says: https://bit.ly/3oxnl1s

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Weekend weather sponsored by NIPSCO.