Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard: https://bit.ly/3JZp0Ey

Lil Wayne Festival of the Lakes tickets nearly sell out: https://bit.ly/43obS2E

Disabled child left alone wanders into neighboring apartment in Portage; dad reportedly charged: https://bit.ly/3XNLsWR

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Weekend weather sponsored by NIPSCO.