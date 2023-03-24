Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Former police officer sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing family member: http://bit.ly/3yZQwvL

Valpo city administrator, Porter County councilman to take over as Boys & Girls Clubs CEO: http://bit.ly/42BoPqB

Lake Central boys basketball coach Dave Milausnic steps down after 19 seasons: https://bit.ly/3lujPU5

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Weekend weather sponsored by NIPSCO.