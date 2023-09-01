Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Lowell Labor Day Parade to be biggest in 104 year history: https://bit.ly/45tFNYW

A rockin' fest: Rock 'N' Rail Music and Street Festival hits Griffith: https://bit.ly/3L4mltE

Region 5-year-old fires gun, kills himself, police told by man taken into custody: https://bit.ly/44DQ7wa

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Weekend weather sponsored by NIPSCO.