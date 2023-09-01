Related to this story

219 News Now 9/1/23

219 News Now 9/1/23

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

January 6 Capitol riot: Two former "Proud Boys" leaders sentenced to 17 and 15 years