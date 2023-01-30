219 News Now: Container architecture development with retractable roof coming to Munster

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Container architecture development to bring piano bar, gastropub and cigar lounge with retractable roof to Munster: http://bit.ly/3Y9N8bY
Portage eyes converting pavilion into makerspace: http://bit.ly/3DqAhu3
UPDATE: Boy arrested for Valpo high school threats; multiple schools went on lockdown Thursday morning, threat deemed 'noncredible': http://bit.ly/3DrMIpv
Chesterton diving flexes muscle in Trojans 27th consecutive DAC title performance: http://bit.ly/3XNcDjP
Check out prep results from Saturday, Jan. 28: http://bit.ly/3wFhCqF
