Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Shooter dodges murder charge but is found guilty of reckless homicide, court says: http://bit.ly/41GDHmY
Ex-US Rep. Buyer of Indiana goes on trial over stock buys: http://bit.ly/3ZzDRuB
Munster holds off a pesky Merrillville to advance to semifinal: http://bit.ly/3Yu2CHT
Boys basketball playoff pairings 2023: https://bit.ly/3IxmPq8
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.