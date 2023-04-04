Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Indiana has smallest annual population increase in a decade: http://bit.ly/412oyeu

Merrillville High School selected for welding program with Airgas: http://bit.ly/411Ru6s

The Times 2023 Player of the Year: Being a leader is in Jordan Woods' DNA: http://bit.ly/3nEpgAh

The Times 2023 Coach of the Year: It's all in the family for Larry Moore Jr.: http://bit.ly/3MayQoW

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.