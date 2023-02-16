Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
First Lady Jill Biden planning Valparaiso visit next week: http://bit.ly/3S2LqYa
Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing checks from area mail: http://bit.ly/3YULwTT
Valparaiso native puts out poetry book, wins award: http://bit.ly/3xqlP1N
Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2023: http://bit.ly/3xvzAMR
