Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

First lady Jill Biden reschedules visit to Valpo for Monday: http://bit.ly/3IEOsgQ

Hammond native, former Oilmen pitching coach Matt Pobereyko, a fan favorite, dies at 31: http://bit.ly/3YiBOtX

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left child dead, 3 people injured: http://bit.ly/3IQ5Uz8

Inclement weather shifts boys basketball sectional schedule: http://bit.ly/3y8Yj9W

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.