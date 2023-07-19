Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Franciscan warns state of 61 layoffs as it outsources some IT services: https://bit.ly/476VNS2

'Country & Midwestern' author coming to Paul Henry's Art Gallery: https://bit.ly/3Dhf5q6

Gary travel nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted car crash victim enters plea deal: https://bit.ly/43vbU8Y

Hall of Fame induction 'dream come true' for longtime Gray coach, AD: https://bit.ly/43vVmh8

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.