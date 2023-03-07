Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Man pulls gun at Jak's Warehouse family amusement center, police say: http://bit.ly/3YmVzjT

USW, Cleveland-Cliffs win tin import tariff case: http://bit.ly/3F1x3y5

Hammond Central outlasts Munster in sectional championship for the ages: http://bit.ly/3INYEUw

Check out prep results from Monday, March 6, and late results from Saturday, March 4, 2023: http://bit.ly/3ZryPRj

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.