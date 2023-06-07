Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Lawsuit challenging Lake County judicial selection process moves toward decision: https://bit.ly/45KejyV

Hammond downtown master plan wins national award, construction continues: https://bit.ly/3Cemm9F

Intoxicated driver found passed out on highway ramp collides with fire truck, Portage cops say: https://bit.ly/43N7Bq8

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.