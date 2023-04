Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Driver dead after crashing in construction zone on I-80, state police say: http://bit.ly/3KqK9bk

Hammond mayor launches fundraiser to combat childhood cancer: http://bit.ly/3maoj2e

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.