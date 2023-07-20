Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Trial proceedings underway for Highland woman who drove 85 mph during fatal car crash: https://bit.ly/3XYaCCe

Porter County approves pay raise for mechanics: https://bit.ly/3Dn4HNy

Hanover Central's Gabi Comia found her home to become Times' Softball Player of the Year: https://bit.ly/3K1e3SY

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.