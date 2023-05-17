219 News Now: Hard Rock continues to outpace Indiana casino competition

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Hanover schools superintendent threatened via email: https://bit.ly/3BzAUjS
Hard Rock continues to outpace Indiana casino competition: https://bit.ly/435RBPI
Man in Illinois custody for woman's murder faces new charges for allegedly killing her baby: https://bit.ly/3IeJXuk
Prep pairings: https://bit.ly/3MAjSII
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.