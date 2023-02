Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Indiana lawmakers approve policies targeting transgender children: http://bit.ly/3kr6paP

Chicago's MegMade, featured on HGTV show, to soon open in Munster: http://bit.ly/3xQydZj

 Cleveland-Cliffs seeing auto sales volume increasing, commanding higher prices: http://bit.ly/3xJMJC6

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com. 

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.