Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Crown Point student named Indiana High School Journalist of the Year: http://bit.ly/3Tzvfm1
Hoosiers may get to add throwing stars to their self-defense arsenals: http://bit.ly/3FJHczI
Indiana sales tax on gasoline increasing in April for 2nd consecutive month: http://bit.ly/3lDK7Dl
Lake Central boys basketball coach Dave Milausnic steps down after 19 seasons: http://bit.ly/3lujPU5
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.