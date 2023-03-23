Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Crown Point student named Indiana High School Journalist of the Year: http://bit.ly/3Tzvfm1

Hoosiers may get to add throwing stars to their self-defense arsenals: http://bit.ly/3FJHczI

Indiana sales tax on gasoline increasing in April for 2nd consecutive month: http://bit.ly/3lDK7Dl

Lake Central boys basketball coach Dave Milausnic steps down after 19 seasons: http://bit.ly/3lujPU5

