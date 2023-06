Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

IU Northwest Pride Walk kicks off week-long celebration: https://bit.ly/3NP4ZCV

One flown by helicopter following 3-vehicle crash on I-94, officials say: https://bit.ly/42XJlR7

Biden sending Indiana $868M to expand broadband internet service to all Hoosiers: https://bit.ly/44fraYa

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.