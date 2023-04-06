Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
'Kids not guns': Valpo HS students protest gun violence at schools: http://bit.ly/3nSDOMX
Merrillville seeking disaster declaration following tornado, storm: http://bit.ly/3zAkt5V
Governor signs law banning gender-affirming medical care for Indiana children: http://bit.ly/3GmRINO
Meet The Times 2023 Boys Basketball All-Area teams: http://bit.ly/3md28J0
