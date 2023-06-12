Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago': https://bit.ly/3qCJeNv

NWi Business Ins and Outs: Honey Bear Cafe, The Sports Card Shop, Trader Buck's, Winfield thrift store, and Dunkin opening; Sicilian Joe's closes: https://bit.ly/43TLmyB

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.