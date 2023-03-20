Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Why is public school enrollment across Northwest Indiana plummeting? http://bit.ly/3n789qH
U.S. Steel restarts Blast Furnace #8 at Gary Works: http://bit.ly/3JRTnwM
Michigan City bridge to be named for Lincoln Logs inventor: http://bit.ly/3Ts42Bu
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns Purdue, becomes second No. 16 to top No. 1: http://bit.ly/3JunusT
Markus Burton, Penn too much for Wolves in semistate semifinal: http://bit.ly/3yPbD3w
Marquette Catholic's late rally falls short in semistate: http://bit.ly/42D9BBB
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.