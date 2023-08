Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Northwest Indiana Orchestra extends Kirk Muspratt's contract for two years: https://bit.ly/45tn9QP

Mobile mental health pilot program moves forward in Gary: https://bit.ly/45Nedpu

Portion of US 12 to close in Miller: https://bit.ly/45s6Yn4

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.