County to pay Lake County family $1.85M to settle brutality lawsuit: http://bit.ly/3XFTqQf
Purdue Northwest seeking Hispanic-Serving Institution designation: http://bit.ly/3YFTfW7
First lady Jill Biden's visit to Valparaiso postponed: http://bit.ly/3XJRIwV
Calumet’s Wadkins highlights 2023 IHSWCA Hall of Fame class: http://bit.ly/3YWxYaG
