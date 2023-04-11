Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Residents voice concerns after EPA proposes designating former Federated Metals property a Superfund site: http://bit.ly/3msbLUf
UPDATE: Civil lawsuit identifies driver blamed for Portage crash that left teacher dead: http://bit.ly/3GuNNyv
Lawmakers triple Indiana's domestic violence cooling-off period in jail: http://bit.ly/3KsHBbx
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.