Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Sounds of Sarah's first 3K raises awareness for opioid use, fentanyl poisoning prevention and education: https://bit.ly/42YsuOs

Basketball courts reopen at MLK Park in Hammond: https://bit.ly/3BqWOph

First Merchants named by Forbes as one of World's Best Banks: https://bit.ly/3o1L4Xf

Barak Coolman leaving Valparaiso for Penn: https://bit.ly/3M7aFWz

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.