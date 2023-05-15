Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.
Sounds of Sarah's first 3K raises awareness for opioid use, fentanyl poisoning prevention and education: https://bit.ly/42YsuOs
Basketball courts reopen at MLK Park in Hammond: https://bit.ly/3BqWOph
First Merchants named by Forbes as one of World's Best Banks: https://bit.ly/3o1L4Xf
Barak Coolman leaving Valparaiso for Penn: https://bit.ly/3M7aFWz
Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.
Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.