Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

St. John police officer charged in connection with gun attack on off-duty Hammond officer, chief says: http://bit.ly/3DwUHBW

Prison time for Porter County man nabbed with porn involving children as young as 4: http://bit.ly/3HtccUH

Trump endorses Indiana congressman's US Senate bid: http://bit.ly/3RouOdf

Check out prep results from Wednesday, Feb. 1, and late results from Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023: http://bit.ly/3YeuwaY

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.