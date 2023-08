Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

The Region has real-life Barbie Dreamhouse on the coast: https://bit.ly/3OD1Lmc

Cleveland-Cliffs said it's making just as much steel as before without using East Chicago blast furnace: https://bit.ly/47dVLaL

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.