219 News Now: The Times 2023 Coach of the Year: Lake Central’s Joe Huppenthal

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Ohio teen charged in connection to area school threats makes first court appearance: http://bit.ly/3JUJsqh

Lawmakers OK Valparaiso voluntary annexation beyond Aberdeen: http://bit.ly/4026iBT

Downtown Hammond suffers departures while redevelopment looms: http://bit.ly/3yR2ise

Meet The Times 2023 Girls Basketball All-Area teams: http://bit.ly/3yZsPDu

The Times 2023 Player of the Year: Asia Donald proud to be an all-time bucket getter for Brickies: http://bit.ly/3YYBUax

The Times 2023 Coach of the Year: Obsession with preparation pays dividends to Joe Huppenthal: http://bit.ly/40mbpN3

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.