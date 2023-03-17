Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Winfield council member seeking reelection picked up on allegations of OWI: http://bit.ly/3yLZ5di

Cleveland-Cliffs workers donate 240,000 pounds of food to needy: http://bit.ly/3JpdnFF

Valpo couple accused of producing child porn; 4 children placed in foster, cops say: http://bit.ly/3Jpnyu3

Hanover Central softball coach Sam Antkiewicz faces 1-game suspension: http://bit.ly/3ljIZVl

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.