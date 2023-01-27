219 News Now: UPDATE: Boy arrested for Valpo high school threats; multiple schools on lockdown Thursday morning

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

UPDATE: Boy arrested for Valpo high school threats; multiple schools went on lockdown Thursday morning, threat deemed 'noncredible': http://bit.ly/406AKvi

Criminal indictment of Lake County sheriff affirmed by Indiana Court of Appeals: http://bit.ly/3Y6JMGZ

Senate endorses Indiana Constitution amendment limiting release on bail: http://bit.ly/3R8nAtG

Check out prep results from Thursday, Jan. 26, and late results from Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: http://bit.ly/3Hkfrho

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.