219 News Now: UPDATE: Deceased woman identified in fire; Hammond firefighter injured in 'good' condition, chief says

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

UPDATE: Deceased woman identified in fire; Hammond firefighter injured in 'good' condition, chief says: http://bit.ly/3zXOqN6

12-year-old nabbed at Region charter school with loaded handgun, cops say: http://bit.ly/3KVxI7I

Crown Point police searching for missing man: http://bit.ly/3mt8jc2

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.