219 News Now: Workers evacuated from Hammond storage facility after fire breaks out

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime: http://bit.ly/3HIjmG3

Workers evacuated from Hammond storage facility after fire breaks out, officials say: http://bit.ly/3HJ0Mxy

Indiana appeals court affirms 11-year prison term for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers: http://bit.ly/3HKs8Dj

Check out prep results from Monday, Jan. 30, and late results from Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023: http://bit.ly/3XT4xGm

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.