Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Jury awards $5.5M to Crown Point woman in discrimination suit against Franciscan Alliance: http://bit.ly/3yzCArT

Illinois, Indiana on different pages in responding to efforts to ban library books: http://bit.ly/3l7nJBV

Check out prep results from Saturday, March 11, 2023: http://bit.ly/3mIgfpr

Hammond Central's Kenneth Grant gets his redemption in regional win: http://bit.ly/3T8hQ49

'Another step on the ladder': 21st Century secures regional title: http://bit.ly/3JklinU

Spencer Andrews, Kouts rally for regional title: http://bit.ly/3JAkBYI

Valparaiso brings home 14th state title: http://bit.ly/3mP7YQH

Zach Edey's 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten: http://bit.ly/3lhqf8G

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.