21st Century, Gary Middle College given notice of probation deepening rift in school management

GARY — Two Northwest Indiana charter schools have been placed on probationary status after their authorizer said the schools’ board members failed to provide corrective action plans meeting conditions of the schools’ charter.
Ball State University’s Office of Charter Schools issued a notice of probation to the board chairperson for 21st Century Charter School at Gary and Gary Middle College at 151 E. Fifth Ave. on June 23.
The Office of Charter Schools’ letter outlines repeated attempts over two months to seek corrective plans addressing school governance and adherence to the state’s Open Door laws regarding board meetings. The letter threatens further sanctions, including revocation of 21st Century and Gary Middle College charters, if the authorizer’s requests cannot be met.
Growing divide
The June notice comes following a growing schism between members of the board overseeing 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, the board chair and the schools’ education management organization, GEO Foundation.
Two members of the schools’ board say divisions began earlier this year when some members began to question GEO Foundation’s academic, financial and structural management of the two schools.
Board members outlined concerns that GEO Foundation was too involved in the board’s oversight of the schools and questioned why 21st Century — a school known to tout its early college program, providing students with opportunities to earn career certifications and college credits while in high school — was scoring below state averages in elementary and middle school reading comprehension and math.
Board member Lisa Edwards said she called upon the board’s chair in late February to schedule a closed-door executive session to discuss school personnel matters and the board’s relationship with GEO Foundation, without members of the Indianapolis-based company present.
That meeting took place March 5 without being publicly advertised and without GEO Foundation’s knowledge, according to GEO President Kevin Teasley.
When GEO Foundation learned of the March 5 meeting two weeks later, Teasley said he immediately contacted Ball State’s Office of Charter Schools for guidance on how to handle the situation.
He said upon the authorizer’s advice, Dana Teasley — vice president, CFO and general counsel of GEO Foundation — filed a complaint with the Office of Charter Schools.
Around this time, Edwards said, members of the board began to question who their legal representation would be, if needed. Edwards said she was told Dana Teasley had been identified as the board’s attorney, something Edwards saw to be a conflict of interest.
“We don’t even have our own legal counsel,” Edwards said in disbelief.
Robert Marra, the executive director of the university’s Office of Charter Schools, confirmed in an email to The Times that his office did receive a complaint from a GEO Foundation representative, but because the Office of Charter Schools does not have authority to interpret public access laws, it encouraged GEO Foundation to file a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor.
After the Office of Charter Schools did not act to remove board members in what Kevin Teasley described as an illegal board meeting, he said the board’s chair issued letters, dated May 15, calling for the resignation of the three board members he believes instigated the March 5 meeting.
When the members refused to resign, GEO Foundation took action Teasley said is permissible under the 21st Century Charter School’s 2016 bylaws to remove the three board members.
Board responds
Theodore McClendon, one of the three members asked to resign, said he believes it was the board chairperson’s responsibility to advertise the March 5 meeting.
Edwards, also asked to resign, said she believes the board’s chairperson did not advertise the meeting because she was afraid GEO Foundation representatives would try to attend.
Both members said no voting action was taken during the meeting and expressed concern for what they describe as GEO Foundation’s heavy hand in dictating board decisions they feel should be made independently of the educational management organization.
Arlene Colvin, chairwoman of the board, did not respond to multiple phone calls from The Times, but issued a short statement via email.
“The Board of 21st Century Charter School is in the process of addressing the deficiencies identified in the notice of probation from Ball State University Office of Charter Schools,” Colvin said. “We have retained an attorney, are in the process of correcting the bylaws and are identifying appropriate board training in which all board members will participate."
Marra said in an email to The Times that his office has received no indication of board members stepping down and that no board minutes have been provided to the office since May 8 showing a board member removal or resignation.
“OCS staff has been in constant communication with the board president, as it always is as part of its oversight of the charter school, and it will continue to do so as it follows up with the school regarding the notice of probation,” Marra said in the email. “OCS evaluates the performance of charter schools across academic, governance and fiscal indicators; each are equally important for the success of any school.”
Other than conversations about the board’s hiring of an attorney, the Office of Charter Schools has not received any further communication about corrective plans for 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, Marra said.
“Since the school has not met previous deadlines, OCS has required all issues identified be resolved immediately,” Marra said. “The Notice of Probation is indefinite and will remain in effect until the school has met all the conditions therein. If all of the conditions are not met, the university may initiate revocation proceedings.”
Kevin Teasley expressed confidence in an interview with The Times that Ball State would not revoke its charter with either 21st Century or Gary Middle College, both of which are up for renewal in 2022.
“You’re not going to shut down 21 C, not over a silly little bylaw thing or an open door law violation,” Teasley said, citing the success of the school’s early college program. “Don’t even go there. You’ll be the laughing stock, frankly of Indiana. And, I’m sorry, I’ll go there. Our entire school is black. You’re going to go after an all-black school and an all-black board in the George Floyd era? Really? I’d love to see that happen.”
Teasley’s comments come as longtime board members question GEO Foundation’s intentions in the Gary community.
“The big, big, big story is the story of exploitation, the Gary story,” McClendon said. “African Americans ... we know we’re being exploited and taken advantage of, we know every child has a price tag on his head, and the only reason any (education management organization) comes to town is for that.”
In a 20-minute video posted to Youtube last month, McClendon outlines these concerns and disputes GEO Foundation’s claims that it is helping children, especially through its early college program, beat poverty. He also details his perspective of the board’s fracturing.
“Who ends up losing in fights like that?” McClendon asks in the video. “The students.”
