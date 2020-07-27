21st Century, Gary Middle College given notice of probation deepening rift in school management

Marra said in an email to The Times that his office has received no indication of board members stepping down and that no board minutes have been provided to the office since May 8 showing a board member removal or resignation.

“OCS staff has been in constant communication with the board president, as it always is as part of its oversight of the charter school, and it will continue to do so as it follows up with the school regarding the notice of probation,” Marra said in the email. “OCS evaluates the performance of charter schools across academic, governance and fiscal indicators; each are equally important for the success of any school.”

Other than conversations about the board’s hiring of an attorney, the Office of Charter Schools has not received any further communication about corrective plans for 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College, Marra said.

“Since the school has not met previous deadlines, OCS has required all issues identified be resolved immediately,” Marra said. “The Notice of Probation is indefinite and will remain in effect until the school has met all the conditions therein. If all of the conditions are not met, the university may initiate revocation proceedings.”