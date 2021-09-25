27 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week

Currently Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday. The orange designation means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Newton County is in the highest red designation, which indicates a very high positivity and community spread.

Currently, only one of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, which indicates a moderate spread of the virus. Sixty-six counties are in the orange category, and 25 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 55.2% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 53.2% in Lake County; 59.6% in Porter County; 54.2% in LaPorte County; 43.9% in Jasper County; and 39.1% in Newton County.