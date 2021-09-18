28 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week

Another 28 people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.
Lake County saw 17 additional deaths, Porter County recorded five more deaths, LaPorte County had four more deaths and one more each was reported in Newton and Jasper counties.
A total of 14,615 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,087 in Lake County; 341 in Porter County; 237 in LaPorte County; 61 in Jasper County; and 42 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.
Statewide, 4,368 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 5,476 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 926,604.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests increased from 11.6% to 11.7% in the last week.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,456 cases, and Lansing reported 3,881 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 9.4% in Lake County; 9.4% in Porter County; 10.6% in LaPorte County; 12% in Jasper County; and 16.2% in Newton County.
Currently Porter County is the only Region county in the yellow category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.
Lake, LaPorte, and Jasper counties are in the orange designation. Newton County is in the highest red designation.
Now only one of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, compared to three last week. Sixty-one counties are in the orange category, and 30 counties are in the highest-possible red category.
No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.
A total of 54.5% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.
State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 52.5% in Lake County; 59% in Porter County; 53.7% in LaPorte County; 43.2% in Jasper County; and 38.5% in Newton County.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.
Indiana's rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations follows a nationwide trend.
The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting the vaccine — are concentrated mostly in the South.
Infection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, mainly fueled by children returning to school and low vaccination levels. .
The U.S. is averaging more than 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels respectively since early March and late January.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.