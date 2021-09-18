28 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week

Currently Porter County is the only Region county in the yellow category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Lake, LaPorte, and Jasper counties are in the orange designation. Newton County is in the highest red designation.

Now only one of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, compared to three last week. Sixty-one counties are in the orange category, and 30 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 54.5% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 52.5% in Lake County; 59% in Porter County; 53.7% in LaPorte County; 43.2% in Jasper County; and 38.5% in Newton County.