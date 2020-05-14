3 additional coronavirus deaths reported in NWI; cases top 26,000 statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

The deaths bring totals to 134 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 13 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

The number of deaths statewide rose by 26 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 1,508, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

An additional 138 deaths were listed as probable, an increase of one since a day earlier.

Probable means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

The additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between May 7 and 13, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 26,053 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 634 from the day before, state officials said.