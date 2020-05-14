3 additional coronavirus deaths reported in NWI; cases top 26,000 statewide

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.
The deaths bring totals to 134 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 13 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
The number of deaths statewide rose by 26 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 1,508, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
An additional 138 deaths were listed as probable, an increase of one since a day earlier.
Probable means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
The additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between May 7 and 13, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 26,053 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 634 from the day before, state officials said.
Lake County's top health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, said last week the county is likely to see an increasing number of positive cases as the supply of coronavirus tests is expanded.
The number of positive cases in Lake County rose by 98 to a total of 2,684, state officials said.
The Gary Health Department reported Wednesday a total of 519 positive cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday a total of 230 positive cases and seven deaths.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals Thursday for other communities: Hammond, 441; Crown Point, 283; Merrillville, 241; Dyer, 200; Hobart, 167; Schererville, 121; Munster, 115; Highland, 71; Griffith, 53; "unknown," 52; Cedar Lake, 46; Whiting, 43; St. John, 43; Lowell, 37; Lake Station, 34; "other," 11; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one. Totals include only residents of each community, not those treated in medical facilities in those towns, officials said.
Total deaths included 19 in Crown Point; 14 in Hammond; 11 in Munster; nine each in Merrillville, Dyer and Hobart; three in Schererville; two each in Highland, Griffith, Cedar Lake and Lowell; and one each in Whiting, St. John and Lake Station.
The number of positive cases in Porter County rose by 10 to a total of 384, according to data released Thursday by the county Health Department.
The number of residents hospitalized rose to 24, while the number of those recovered was 231.
Positive cases included 167 in Portage Township, 74 in Center Township, 46 in Washington Township, 31 in Westchester Township, 19 in Liberty Township, 18 in Union Township, 11 in Boone Township, six in Porter Township, four each in Pleasant and Morgan townships, three in Pine Township and one in Jackson Township.
Deaths in Porter County included seven in Portage Township, four in Westchester Township, and one each on Liberty and Center townships.
LaPorte County added six additional positive cases for a total of 346, according to state officials.
Westville Correctional Facility, which accounted for a large number of the county's confirmed cases, had 175 COVID-positive inmates and 92 COVID-positive staff Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The prison accounted for six deaths, nearly half of all deaths in the county.
No change was reported in Newton and Jasper counties, which had 68 cases and 40 cases, respectively.
Additional positive cases reported Thursday occurred between April 3 and May 13, state officials said.
A total of 160,239 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with about 18.3% receiving positive results.
Totals included 14,653 in Lake County, 2827 in Porter County, 2,274 in LaPorte County, 694 in Jasper County and 230 in Newton County.
Additional tests reported Thursday occurred between March 25 and May 13, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Testing also is available for those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness.
The state is offering a drive-thru clinic in Gary. For details about state-sponsored testing sites, go to the COVID-19 testing clinic link at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.