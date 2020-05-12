3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; state total surpasses 1,500

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County as the total statewide rose to more than 1,500, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of deaths reported Tuesday included 128 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 12 in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
An additional 33 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers killed by the virus to 1,444.
An additional 134 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Deaths reported Tuesday occurred between May 6 and 11. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 25,127 have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 566 from a day before, state officials said.
The number of confirmed cases in Lake County rose by 50 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 2,534, state officials said.
Lake County's top health officer, Dr. Chandana Vavilala, said last week the county is likely to see an increasing number of positive cases as the supply of coronavirus tests is expanded.
The Gary Health Department reported Monday the city has seen a total of 511 positive cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Monday a total of 183 positive cases and six deaths.
The Lake County Health Department on Tuesday released the following totals for positive cases in specific communities: Hammond, 407; Crown Point, 274; Merrillville, 234; Dyer, 195; Hobart, 144; Schererville, 118; Munster, 112; Griffith, 51; "unknown," 48; Cedar Lake, 40; St. John, 38; Whiting, 36; Lowell, 34; Lake Station, 32; "other," 11; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The number of confirmed cases in Porter County to a total of 367, according to the county Health Department.
Case totals include 162 in Portage Township, 66 in Center Township, 45 in Washington Township, 31 in Westchester Township, 18 in Union Township, 17 in Liberty Township, 11 in Boone Township, 6 in Porter Township, 4 in Morgan Township, 3 each in Pleasant and Pine townships, and 1 in Jackson Township. The number of cases in Washington Township includes a number of inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Of the 13 deaths in Porter County, 7 were in Portage Township, four were in Westchester Township and Center and Liberty townships each have recorded one.
The number of positive cases in LaPorte County rose to 335, according to state data.
The number of positive cases at Westville Correctional Facility has stabilized in the past few weeks, with a total number of 175 inmates and 92 staff members, according to the Indiana Department of Correction and LaPorte County Health Department.
Six deaths at the Westville prison account for half of all deaths in the county, data showed.
The number of positive cases in Newton County rose by three to 67, state officials said.
Jasper County had 39 positive cases, state officials said.
Positive cases reported Tuesday occurred between March 23 and May 11, state officials said.
The number of Hoosiers tested for coronavirus rose to 150,522, including 13,456 in Lake County, 2,610 in Porter County, 2,135 in LaPorte County, 666 in Jasper County and 220 in Newton County.
New tests reported Tuesday occurred between March 17 and May 11, state officials said.
Beginning Wednesday, nearly two dozen additional testing sites will open around the state as part of Indiana’s large-scale testing effort for COVID-19. Locations and registration will be added to the COVID-19 testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work should visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, state officials said.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.
