3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; state total surpasses 1,500

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Lake County as the total statewide rose to more than 1,500, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The total number of deaths reported Tuesday included 128 in Lake County, 13 in Porter County, 12 in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

An additional 33 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers killed by the virus to 1,444.

An additional 134 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

Deaths reported Tuesday occurred between May 6 and 11. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 25,127 have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 566 from a day before, state officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in Lake County rose by 50 during the 24-hour reporting period to a total of 2,534, state officials said.