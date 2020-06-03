You are the owner of this article.
3 arrested during protests Tuesday, Hammond police say
Three people were arrested during protests Tuesday in Hammond, police said.

Police shut down Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue at Interstate 80/94 after receiving information of a possible protest and plans to enter the highway. The Indiana Department of Transportation also closed the ramps from I-80/94 to Calumet Avenue, and several ramps from the interstate in Illinois were closed.

A group of 60 to 80 protesters congregated near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and I-80/94 in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

The demonstration began peacefully, and protesters remained to the side of the road, he said.

After about an hour, a large group moved into the road and began blocking traffic in an attempt to access I-80/94, he said.

The group approached a line of officers and attempted to push through them. Police used pepperballs, which is a concentrated pepper-type powder fired similarly to a paint-ball gun, to target a few of the aggressive individuals, Kellogg said.

The use of pepperballs was minimal, and no other munitions of any kind were used, police said.

Three arrests were made, including two people accused of obstructing officers and traffic and a third suspected of throwing rocks at police, Kellogg said.

Once the crowd dispersed, police reopened Calumet Avenue. All police teams were removed from their posts about 7:30 p.m.

Small gatherings popped up on Indianapolis Boulevard, but protesters remained peaceful and didn't obstruct traffic, he said.

Tuesday's protest was one of several in the Region in recent days sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protesters in Hammond stood on the corner of 175th Street and Calumet Avenue on Tuesday evening waving signs that said, "Say his name: George Floyd" and "No justice, no peace."

Highland police barricaded parking lots in the area in anticipation of the protest and later recommended businesses along the U.S. 41 corridor shut down.

Some retail businesses in the area closed as a precaution, including the Walmart on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, the Target in Munster, and the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Schererville.

St. John police said they were preparing for a possible protest starting about 2 p.m. Thursday near the town's Police and Fire departments. Business owners along the U.S. 41 corridor in St. John were being warned, police said.

