3 arrested during protests Tuesday, Hammond police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were arrested during protests Tuesday in Hammond, police said.

Police shut down Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue at Interstate 80/94 after receiving information of a possible protest and plans to enter the highway. The Indiana Department of Transportation also closed the ramps from I-80/94 to Calumet Avenue, and several ramps from the interstate in Illinois were closed.

A group of 60 to 80 protesters congregated near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and I-80/94 in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The demonstration began peacefully, and protesters remained to the side of the road, he said.

After about an hour, a large group moved into the road and began blocking traffic in an attempt to access I-80/94, he said.

The group approached a line of officers and attempted to push through them. Police used pepperballs, which is a concentrated pepper-type powder fired similarly to a paint-ball gun, to target a few of the aggressive individuals, Kellogg said.

The use of pepperballs was minimal, and no other munitions of any kind were used, police said.