3 charged with illegally prescribing medications at local clinics

When the informant returned to the East Chicago clinic Feb. 8, 2019, he or she told Kareem, "Let's double it," in reference to the Ambien prescription. Kareem wrote a prescription for Ambien at double the dose of the informant's previous prescription, records allege.

The informant visited Nwawueze on June 18, 2019, and July 23, 2018, at Northwest Procedures and Medical Center, 3814 Grant St. in Gary, and received prescriptions for Xanax and Ambien, according to court records.

As Nwawueze wrote the informant more prescriptions Aug. 20, 2019, the informant said he or she wanted to lose weight and asked for an additional prescription for one of several brand-name amphetamine drugs. Nwawueze delivered a prescription for Ritalin to the informant at the front desk, documents allege.

When the informant saw Onyeukwu on Oct. 16, 2019, the doctor refilled the Xanax and Ambien prescriptions, but said he couldn't write a prescription for Ritalin "because he had to protect his license," records state.

Onyeukwu again refilled the informant's Xanax and Ambien prescriptions Nov. 6, 2019, records state.

Onyeukwu was charged with five counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner, a level 4 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a level 6 felony.