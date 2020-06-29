3 charged with illegally prescribing medications at local clinics

CROWN POINT — A doctor and two advanced practice nurses have been charged with illegally prescribing medications out of clinics in East Chicago and Gary.
Dr. Geoffrey Onyeukwu, 69, of Gary, and nurses Francis Nwawueze, 57, of Matteson, Illinois, and Akeem Kareem, 47, of Winfield, each is accused of illegally prescribing medications to an undercover informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration between September 2018 and November 2019.
The informant first saw Onyeukwu on Sept. 27, 2018, at Northwest Immediate Care, 2010 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago, and received a prescription for the benzodiazepine Xanax, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Onyeukwu shook hands with the informant, but did not perform a physical examination or psychiatric assessment, Lake Criminal Court records state. Indiana law requires prescribing physicians to perform a physical examination.
Onyeukwu did not diagnose any mental illness before prescribing the medication, attempt any alternative treatments or offer any treatment plan or counseling, records allege.
The informant returned to the East Chicago clinic Oct. 26, 2018, and Kareem refilled the Xanax prescription without performing a physical examination, according to documents. Kareem allegedly wrote the informant prescriptions for Xanax and Ambien on Nov. 16, 2018.
When the informant returned to the East Chicago clinic Feb. 8, 2019, he or she told Kareem, "Let's double it," in reference to the Ambien prescription. Kareem wrote a prescription for Ambien at double the dose of the informant's previous prescription, records allege.
The informant visited Nwawueze on June 18, 2019, and July 23, 2018, at Northwest Procedures and Medical Center, 3814 Grant St. in Gary, and received prescriptions for Xanax and Ambien, according to court records.
As Nwawueze wrote the informant more prescriptions Aug. 20, 2019, the informant said he or she wanted to lose weight and asked for an additional prescription for one of several brand-name amphetamine drugs. Nwawueze delivered a prescription for Ritalin to the informant at the front desk, documents allege.
When the informant saw Onyeukwu on Oct. 16, 2019, the doctor refilled the Xanax and Ambien prescriptions, but said he couldn't write a prescription for Ritalin "because he had to protect his license," records state.
Onyeukwu again refilled the informant's Xanax and Ambien prescriptions Nov. 6, 2019, records state.
Onyeukwu was charged with five counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner, a level 4 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, a level 6 felony.
Nwawueze is facing seven counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner.
Akeem was charged with five counts of dealing in a controlled substance by a practitioner and one count of use of a fictitious registration number, a level 6 felony.
Onyeukwu and Kareem each posted bond and have initial hearings set for July 22 and 20, respectively. Nwawueze was wanted on a warrant Monday, online records showed.
