3 Floyds has announced when Dark Lord Day will take place next year.

The annual festival celebrating the once-a-year release of the acclaimed Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout draws thousands of craft beer aficionados from around the world.

Dark Lord Day is slated for May 18 next year. Tickets, which often sell out fast, will go on sale Feb. 17.

Founded in Hammond in 1996, 3 Floyds was at the vanguard of the craft beer movement. Now located at 9750 Indiana Parkway in a sleepy industrial park in Munster, it's won widespread acclaim for its aggressively hopped and "not normal" craft beers.

3 Floyds, known for its heavy metal aesthetic and beers like Alpha King and Zombie Dust, was named the best brewery in the world several times by RateBeer, which also ranked Dark Lord as one of the best beers in the world.

It's a “demonic Russian-Style Imperial Stout brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indiana sugar” that “defies description.” It's a potent beer that clocks in at 15% ABV.

3 Floyds releases the molassesy, big-bodied Russian Imperial stout to the masses every spring, along with a few unique variants like French Vanilla Militia or Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla Bean.

The brewery celebrates the annual release with a daylong festival that includes heavy metal food trucks and craft beer connoisseurs swapping rare bottles from around the world. Last year's headliners included Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Enforce and Pelican.

Dozens of craft breweries from across the Midwest typically take part in the annual festival. It's so big that nearby breweries like 18th Street and Flossmoor Station typically have special releases of their own that weekend to capitalize off all the craft beer lovers who come to the area.

The brewery closed its popular taproom in Munster during the pandemic but continues on as a production brewery that's widely distributed across Northwest Indiana, greater Chicagoland and the Midwest.