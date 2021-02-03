3 Illinois juveniles arrested after high-speed chase in St. John, Dyer

ST. JOHN — Three Illinois juveniles were apprehended overnight Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase, crashing into a snow bank and attempting to flee on foot, St. John police said.

At about 3 a.m., a St. John officer was patrolling in the area of the 9600 block of Sheffield on the west side of town when he observed a vehicle traveling at an unusually slow speed, according to department spokesman Roger Patz.

After checking the license plate on the vehicle, the officer learned it was stolen out of Homewood, Patz said.

"The officer activated his overhead lights, and the vehicle, a silver Hyundai, took off at a high rate of speed, and our officer gave chase," Patz said.

The suspects were able to drive around two Dyer police units attempting to block the vehicle, and the pursuit continued north on Hart Street, Patz said.

As the pursuit approached U.S. 30, the suspect vehicle got caught in a snowbank, Patz said.

Three juveniles jumped out of the vehicle and ran, disregarding the officers' commands to stop, Patz said.