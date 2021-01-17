3 injured in East Chicago shooting

EAST CHICAGO — A woman and two men were injured in an early Sunday shooting, police said.

At 12:14 a.m. Sunday, East Chicago police responded to El Sombrero Bar, in the 2000 block of Broadway Street, in reference to multiple shot spotter alerts in the area.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 32-year-old woman outside of the bar with a graze wound to her head. She was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in stable condition, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

While police were investigating the scene, they were informed by dispatch two men were dropped off at St. Catherine hospital with gunshot wounds, including a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and a 23-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left arm, Rivera said.

Police said two of the three victims were "extremely uncooperative and refused to speak with officers," noting the 23-year-old man checked himself out of the hospital against advice from doctors not to.

Rivera said police located the driver of the vehicle who dropped the two men off at the hospital and later identified him as Lonnie Tappler, 28, of Merrillville.

Tappler had two active warrants out of East Chicago and was arrested, police said.