3 more COVID-19 deaths, over 100 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana

Another three COVID-19 deaths and 104 more cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 17 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,322.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 24 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 321 in Lake County, up two; 49 in Porter County, no change; 40 in LaPorte County, up one; 11 in Newton County, no change; and two in Jasper County, no change.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 63 more cases for a total of 10,397. Porter County had 14 more cases, bringing its total to 2,113. LaPorte County's cases increased by 23, for a total of 1,405. Jasper County's cases increased by four, for a total of 390. Newton County's case total stayed at 172.