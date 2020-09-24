 Skip to main content
3 more COVID-19 deaths, over 100 new cases reported in Northwest Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Another three COVID-19 deaths and 104 more cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 17 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,322.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 24 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 321 in Lake County, up two; 49 in Porter County, no change; 40 in LaPorte County, up one; 11 in Newton County, no change; and two in Jasper County, no change.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 63 more cases for a total of 10,397. Porter County had 14 more cases, bringing its total to 2,113. LaPorte County's cases increased by 23, for a total of 1,405. Jasper County's cases increased by four, for a total of 390. Newton County's case total stayed at 172.

ISDH reported 920 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's total count to 114,236. New cases were reported between Sept. 19 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed six patients currently hospitalized and 1,847 people recovered.

A total of 1,937,499 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,331,608 individuals tested. The state had a 5.9% cumulative positive rate and 3.9% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 11-17.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Newton County, 6.8%; Porter County, 6.2%; Lake County, 4.5%; LaPorte County, 2.7%; and Jasper County, 2%.

ISDH reported 95,387 tested in Lake County; 28,856 in Porter County; 21,219 in LaPorte County; 5,901 in Jasper County; and 1,737 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 21 and Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

