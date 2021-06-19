3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Three more people were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week in Lake County, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

A total of 13,375 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,009 in Lake County, 221 in LaPorte County, 54 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to ISDH.

ISDH lists 325 deaths in Porter County while the Porter County Health Department lists 300.

Positive case totals for all five counties in Northwest Indiana were as follows: Lake County, 55,691; Porter County, 19,356; LaPorte County, 12,419; Newton County, 1,139; and Jasper County, 3,880.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 1.9% in Lake County; 2.2% in Porter County; 2.4% in LaPorte County; 1.7% in Newton County; and 3.3% in Jasper County.

A total of 47% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.