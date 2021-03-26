3 more COVID deaths reported in NWI

Across Indiana there were 1,136 new positive cases. A total of 682,099 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,344 cases, up two from the previous day, and 37,630 tested. Lansing had 3,102 cases, up seven, and 30,157 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 5.2% in Porter County, up from 4.9%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, up from 4.1%; 7.2% in Newton County, up from 6.1%; and 4.1% in Jasper County, down from 4.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,042,768 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,018,521 the previous day, according to state health officials.