3 more COVID deaths reported in Region

Three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Lake County, updated data provided Friday showed.

A total of 23 more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,267 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between May 6 and Friday.

Local death totals include 1,102 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Porter County does not update case and deaths totals on the weekend.

Positive case totals included 55,116 in Lake County, up 26; 19,030 in Porter County, no change; 12,347 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,835 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,117 in Newton County, up one, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

A total of 91,445 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 387 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 746,554. New cases were reported Friday.