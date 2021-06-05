3 more COVID deaths reported in Region

Three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Lake County, updated data provided Friday showed.
A total of 23 more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,267 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between May 6 and Friday.
Local death totals include 1,102 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.
Porter County does not update case and deaths totals on the weekend.
Positive case totals included 55,116 in Lake County, up 26; 19,030 in Porter County, no change; 12,347 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,835 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,117 in Newton County, up one, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
A total of 91,445 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 387 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 746,554. New cases were reported Friday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana 4.2% in Lake County, no change; 4.3% in Porter County, down from 4.6%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, down from 6.4%; 6.6% in Newton County, down from 9.2%; and 7% in Jasper County, down from 7.%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 44.2% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,523,847 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.