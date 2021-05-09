3 more die from COVID-19 in NWI; state surpasses 13,000 deaths

Three more Region residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The three new deaths included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, the the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The deaths were a part of 12 more recorded across Indiana. A total of 13,003 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 26 and Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,547 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 968 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 211 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 88,718 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,638 in Lake County, up 91; 11,890 in LaPorte County, up 34; and 3,649 in Jasper County, up two. Newton County remained at 1,077 cases.
As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,464 total cases Friday.
There were 913 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 729,716. New cases were reported Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,803 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,411 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 7.2% in Lake County, up from 7% the previous day; 8.7% in Porter County, unchanged; 10.6% in LaPorte County, up from 10.3%; 6.3% in Newton County, down from 6.7%; and 6.7% in Jasper County, up from 6.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 39.2%, data showed.
To date, 2,135,682 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,110,729 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
A mobile clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th Street.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.