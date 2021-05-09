3 more die from COVID-19 in NWI; state surpasses 13,000 deaths

There were 913 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 729,716. New cases were reported Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,803 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,411 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 7.2% in Lake County, up from 7% the previous day; 8.7% in Porter County, unchanged; 10.6% in LaPorte County, up from 10.3%; 6.3% in Newton County, down from 6.7%; and 6.7% in Jasper County, up from 6.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 39.2%, data showed.

To date, 2,135,682 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,110,729 the previous day.

Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.