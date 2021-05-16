3 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.4% in Lake County, same as the previous day; 6.2% in Porter County, down from 6.8%; 10.7% in LaPorte County, down from 11%; 4.3% in Newton County, up from 4.2%; and 7.6% in Jasper County, up from 7.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated stood at 39.5%, data showed.

To date, 2,299,256 have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.