3 more die from COVID-19 in Region
Indiana testing

Dana Bachman, of the Indiana State Department of Health, bags a test sample April 16, 2020, at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file The Times

The three fatalities included one each in Jasper, Lake and LaPorte counties.

The three were among nine more reported across Indiana. A total of 13,063 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Feb. 14 and Thursday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

To date, 1,559 people across Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 976 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 215 in LaPorte County, 49 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.

A total of 89,672 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 54,169 in Lake County, up 85; 12,073 in LaPorte County, up 33; 3,720 in Jasper county, up 12; and 1,088 in Newton County, up two.

As of March the Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,622 total cases Friday.

Across Indiana there were 754 additional positive cases, pushing the state's count to 735,462. New cases were reported Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,852 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing had reported 3,439 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.4% in Lake County, same as the previous day; 6.2% in Porter County, down from 6.8%; 10.7% in LaPorte County, down from 11%; 4.3% in Newton County, up from 4.2%; and 7.6% in Jasper County, up from 7.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated stood at 39.5%, data showed.

To date, 2,299,256 have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

