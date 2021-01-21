3 more NWI residents die from COVID-19, health officials report

Three more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 335 have tested positive, statistics updated Thursday showed.

New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 64 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,218.

New deaths were reported between March 15 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,108 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 678 in Lake County, 215 in Porter County, 160 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.